Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy H. GANTS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
GANTS - Nancy H. (nee Daka)
Age 92, September 3, 2021, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Gants; loving cousin of Lynn (Al) Bucci, Betty Anne (Terry) Morley, and Irene (late Art) Lettie; special neighbor and friend of Mike and Brenda and Phil and Liz; also survived by special nurse and her friend Gina Marth-Fetch, other family members and friends. Mrs. Gants was a lifetime member of the Brighton Fire Co. #5 Ladies Auxiliary. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-5:30 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will immediately follow. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
8
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.