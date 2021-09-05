GANTS - Nancy H. (nee Daka)
Age 92, September 3, 2021, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Gants; loving cousin of Lynn (Al) Bucci, Betty Anne (Terry) Morley, and Irene (late Art) Lettie; special neighbor and friend of Mike and Brenda and Phil and Liz; also survived by special nurse and her friend Gina Marth-Fetch, other family members and friends. Mrs. Gants was a lifetime member of the Brighton Fire Co. #5 Ladies Auxiliary. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-5:30 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will immediately follow. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.