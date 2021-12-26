Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy GRAY
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
GRAY - Nancy
December 21, 2021 of Gowanda, NY, formerly of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 74 years. Beloved companion of Steven Abplanalp. Loving mother of Edward Pew (Maggie Van Allan), Kimberly (Jack) Warrior Jr., Elizabeth Walsh, Stephanie (Andrew) Kunert and the late Jodee Ann Pew. Loving sister of Kathy (Bobby) Brown, Debbie (Steve) Slaght and the late Charles, Carol Joy Gray. Daughter of the late Charles and Dolores Gray-Gutillo. Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation, Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Dec
29
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Steve so sorry for your loss, keep your girls close and spend your time wisely, it's precious ❤
Ed and linda Cronin
Friend
December 25, 2021
I will always remember your laugh, and your smile. Forever in my heart.
December 24, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results