GRAY - Nancy

December 21, 2021 of Gowanda, NY, formerly of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 74 years. Beloved companion of Steven Abplanalp. Loving mother of Edward Pew (Maggie Van Allan), Kimberly (Jack) Warrior Jr., Elizabeth Walsh, Stephanie (Andrew) Kunert and the late Jodee Ann Pew. Loving sister of Kathy (Bobby) Brown, Debbie (Steve) Slaght and the late Charles, Carol Joy Gray. Daughter of the late Charles and Dolores Gray-Gutillo. Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation, Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.