Nancy J. GRIFFIN
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
GRIFFIN - Nancy J.
Age 90, of Eden, NY, October 6, 2021. Devoted wife of the late Maurice Griffin. Loving mother of Linda (Deanna), Mark (Michele), Charlene (Jo) and Christopher (Jill) Griffin. Grandmother of six. Soon to be a great-grandmother of one. Sister of Phyllis Ziedgelhoffer. Nancy passed away peacefully while being surrounded by her loving family in Plainfield, IL. She was the matriarch of the family. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and concern for others. She was a devoted Catholic and would volunteer to change the garments on the Infant of Prague, count the collection money, and assist in cleaning the church. In addition, she volunteered at Occupation Good Neighbor, Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society as well as the Bereavement Counsel. Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc. 2724 W. Church St. Eden followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing to honor her life can donate in her name to Angels Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440-3455, or the Immaculate Conception Church, 8791 S. Main St., Eden, NY 14057. Live streamed funeral may be viewed and words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY
Oct
12
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY
Oct
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
8791 S. Main St., Eden, NY
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
