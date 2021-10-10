GRIFFIN - Nancy J.
Age 90, of Eden, NY, October 6, 2021. Devoted wife of the late Maurice Griffin. Loving mother of Linda (Deanna), Mark (Michele), Charlene (Jo) and Christopher (Jill) Griffin. Grandmother of six. Soon to be a great-grandmother of one. Sister of Phyllis Ziedgelhoffer. Nancy passed away peacefully while being surrounded by her loving family in Plainfield, IL. She was the matriarch of the family. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and concern for others. She was a devoted Catholic and would volunteer to change the garments on the Infant of Prague, count the collection money, and assist in cleaning the church. In addition, she volunteered at Occupation Good Neighbor, Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society as well as the Bereavement Counsel. Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc. 2724 W. Church St. Eden followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing to honor her life can donate in her name to Angels Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440-3455, or the Immaculate Conception Church, 8791 S. Main St., Eden, NY 14057. Live streamed funeral may be viewed and words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.