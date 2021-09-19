Guindon - Nancy A.
(nee Pirritano)
September 17, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas George. Dearest mother of Deborah (Michael) Yost and Thomas (Kathleen) Guindon. Cherished grandmother of Valerie Yost, Laurie, Claire and Brooke Guindon. Dear sister of the late Katherine (late James) McGuire, Rae (late Joseph) Frontera, Frank (late Mary) Pirritano, Clara (late Frank) Joseph and John (late Sandra) Pirritano; also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will be present Wednesday, from 3-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said on Thursday, at 9:00 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 14 Holy Helpers Church, at 9:30 AM. Nancy was a lifetime member of the Union Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or The Erie County SPCA. Condolences and donations may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.