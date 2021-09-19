Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy A. GUINDON
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Guindon - Nancy A.
(nee Pirritano)
September 17, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas George. Dearest mother of Deborah (Michael) Yost and Thomas (Kathleen) Guindon. Cherished grandmother of Valerie Yost, Laurie, Claire and Brooke Guindon. Dear sister of the late Katherine (late James) McGuire, Rae (late Joseph) Frontera, Frank (late Mary) Pirritano, Clara (late Frank) Joseph and John (late Sandra) Pirritano; also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will be present Wednesday, from 3-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said on Thursday, at 9:00 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 14 Holy Helpers Church, at 9:30 AM. Nancy was a lifetime member of the Union Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or The Erie County SPCA. Condolences and donations may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
14 Holy Helpers Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Debbie ,Tom and family, Our Deepest Sympathy is sent to all of you. Nancy was a Loving Mother and also so proud of her Children and Grand Children. A great friend and will be missed by so many. May God be with you all and help you through this.
Pat & George Weber
Other
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results