Nancy Jean HAZARD
FUNERAL HOME
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY
HAZARD - Nancy Jean
(nee Ross)
Of Lake View, NY; December 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Hazard, Sr.; loving mother of Richard L. (Sharon) Jr., Mark (late Chrissy), Donald, Bonnie, Michael Hazard and Peter (Elizabeth) Ross; sister of Joseph Ross Jr. and the late Carol (Jim) Ross and Fred (Carolann) Ross; grandmother of Christian, Corey, Brandon, Kayla, Alanna, Sierra, Rebecca and Jason. Great-grandmother of Nora Jean and Malickai. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 5 - 7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where prayer services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Lake View Fire Association, (PO Box 345, 2005 Lake View Rd, Lake View, NY 14085).


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Jan
11
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
