HAZARD - Nancy Jean (nee Ross) Of Lake View, NY; December 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Hazard, Sr.; loving mother of Richard L. (Sharon) Jr., Mark (late Chrissy), Donald, Bonnie, Michael Hazard and Peter (Elizabeth) Ross; sister of Joseph Ross Jr. and the late Carol (Jim) Ross and Fred (Carolann) Ross; grandmother of Christian, Corey, Brandon, Kayla, Alanna, Sierra, Rebecca and Jason. Great-grandmother of Nora Jean and Malickai. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 5 - 7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where prayer services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Lake View Fire Association, (PO Box 345, 2005 Lake View Rd, Lake View, NY 14085).