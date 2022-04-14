Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy B. HELD
FUNERAL HOME
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 16 2022
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
HELD - Nancy B. (nee Smith)
April 11, 2022, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of 72 years to George C. Held. Dear mother of Donald, Russell (Jane), David (Marcia) Held and Sue (Mike) Reigal. Grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sister of Dorothy Haberer, Francis, Charles Smith and Carol Barr. Predeceased by four sisters and five brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 2 - 5 PM at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 N. Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational UCC, Angola, in memory of Deacon Nancy Held. Nancy volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Operation Good Neighbor, and at Lake Shore Hospital where she worked for 25 years. She was an avid golfer until 90.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Apr
16
Service
5:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.