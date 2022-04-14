HELD - Nancy B. (nee Smith)

April 11, 2022, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of 72 years to George C. Held. Dear mother of Donald, Russell (Jane), David (Marcia) Held and Sue (Mike) Reigal. Grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sister of Dorothy Haberer, Francis, Charles Smith and Carol Barr. Predeceased by four sisters and five brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 2 - 5 PM at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 N. Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational UCC, Angola, in memory of Deacon Nancy Held. Nancy volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Operation Good Neighbor, and at Lake Shore Hospital where she worked for 25 years. She was an avid golfer until 90.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.