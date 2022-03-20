HUITFELDT - Nancy L.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 11, 2022. Mother of Megan M. Porterfield, Travis A. Garrett and Lucas Conrad; grandmother of Wyatt, Weston and Aioden; daughter of the late William D. and Alecyn J. (Mesel) Huitfeldt; sister of Marvin D. Huitfeldt, Timothy L. Huitfeldt, William R. Huitfeldt, Patricia A. Korhummel, Virginia M. (Michael) Harrington and the late Sharon (John) Bretyle; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo City Mission. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.