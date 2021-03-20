LeFORT - Nancy P.
"Miss Nancy"
Passed away on March 13, 2021. Born in Buffalo, June 7, 1953 to Rose N. (Skrzypek) Hint of Marilla, and the late Edwin Hint. Nancy is survived by brothers James Hint, Thomas (Liann) Hint; her sons Jeffery (Trisha) LeFort, Daniel LeFort; two grandchildren Eloise LeFort, Jace LeFort; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by brother David Hint, sister-in-law Alice Hint and nephew Jon Hint. Due to these trying times, the family has decided to plan a Celebration of Life at a later date that is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation are most appreciated. For more information please call (585) 591-1212. Arrangements entrusted to MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2021.