Nancy L. MEACHAM
FUNERAL HOME
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m.
High Point Community Church
MEACHAM - Nancy L.
Of Akron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2022. Loving wife of Jeffrey Meacham; cherished mother of Grace Mae Meacham and Jacob Levi Meacham; beloved daughter of Theresa Koestler; cherished sister of Natalie Roberson and Daniel Saccomando; special daughter-in-law of David and Kathleen Meacham. Nancy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4-8 PM at High Point Church, 1163 Main Street, Corfu , NY where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, at 11 AM. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME, of Akron, LLC. Please visit rossakron.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
High Point Community Church
1163 Main Street, Corfu, NY
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
