MEACHAM - Nancy L.
Of Akron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2022. Loving wife of Jeffrey Meacham; cherished mother of Grace Mae Meacham and Jacob Levi Meacham; beloved daughter of Theresa Koestler; cherished sister of Natalie Roberson and Daniel Saccomando; special daughter-in-law of David and Kathleen Meacham. Nancy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4-8 PM at High Point Church, 1163 Main Street, Corfu , NY where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, at 11 AM. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME, of Akron, LLC. Please visit rossakron.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.