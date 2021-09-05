Menu
Nancy Carol MIRON
1944 - 2021
Lived 77 wonderful years before she peacefully departed to be with her Lord on the morning of August 27, 2021. Born to Harriet and Floyd Kolek, on July 7, 1944, at DeGraff Memorial Hospital, in North Tonawanda. She worked at Bishop Gibbons Apartments, in NT, as Head Housekeeper for nearly 40 years until her retirement. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William O. Miron; and her brothers Patrick and Richard Kolek. Lovingly remembered by her children Randy Miron (Shauna-nee Wright) of NT and Cheryl Groff-Sivak (nee Miron) of Lockport; grandchildren Matthew, Ryan (Christina), Paige, Eli Miron and Connor Groff; great-grandchild Eloise Miron; brother Harry Kolek; sisters Diane (Tom) Woods and Francine (Stephen) Whiton; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service to be held at Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Rd., Lockport, NY 14094 on September 11th, 2021 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute of Buffalo, in Nancy's memory.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lockport Alliance Church
555 Davison Rd., Lockport, NY
