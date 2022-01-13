OBRINGER - Nancy (nee Sorg)
Of Orchard Park, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Albert G. Obringer; loving mother of Albert (Heather) Obringer, Kimberly Galanti and Timothy (Christine) Obringer; grandma of Ezekiel, Danielle, Travis, Anthony, Timothy and Elliot; sister of Susan (late Peet) Robison, Sharon (Gary) Sorg, Deborah (Denny) Critoph and Bonnie Sorg; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, TODAY, from 5 PM-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY at 11 AM on Friday. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of WNY, www.yourspca.org
. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.