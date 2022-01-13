Menu
Nancy OBRINGER
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
OBRINGER - Nancy (nee Sorg)
Of Orchard Park, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Albert G. Obringer; loving mother of Albert (Heather) Obringer, Kimberly Galanti and Timothy (Christine) Obringer; grandma of Ezekiel, Danielle, Travis, Anthony, Timothy and Elliot; sister of Susan (late Peet) Robison, Sharon (Gary) Sorg, Deborah (Denny) Critoph and Bonnie Sorg; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, TODAY, from 5 PM-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY at 11 AM on Friday. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of WNY, www.yourspca.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave, Orchard Park, NY
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our family is very sad to hear about the passing of Nancy, I remember her best as a quiet and lovely woman very devoted to her children and home. I'm sure she will be greatly missed. God bless.
Joan Albarella
Family
January 20, 2022
My deepest sympathy on Nancy's passing.
Shirley Conklin
Family
January 14, 2022
