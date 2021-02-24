Menu
Nancy L. OFFHAUS
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
OFFHAUS - Nancy L.
(nee Rygowski)
Of Lancaster, February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James N.; devoted mother of Gregory (Tanya), Jeffrey (Jennifer), James M., Timothy (Kim) and the late Kevin; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandsons; dear sister of Joyce (late Ken) Gerlach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Funeral service will be private. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot distancing, and maximum capacity restrictions will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Please visit Nancy's Tribute Page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy. Nancy will forever hold a special place in my heart forever. She was a special friend, mother, and grandmother to my beautiful daughter. She will never be forgotten.
Raven
February 24, 2021
Megan, Jimmmy, and the Offhaus Family, my deepest sympathy for you at this very difficult time. I met Nancy only a few times, and she was always nice and friendly to me. Prayers for you. Love Aunt Lynn
Lynn McHugh
February 24, 2021
