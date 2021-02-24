OFFHAUS - Nancy L.
(nee Rygowski)
Of Lancaster, February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James N.; devoted mother of Gregory (Tanya), Jeffrey (Jennifer), James M., Timothy (Kim) and the late Kevin; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandsons; dear sister of Joyce (late Ken) Gerlach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Funeral service will be private. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot distancing, and maximum capacity restrictions will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Please visit Nancy's Tribute Page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.