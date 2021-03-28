Menu
Nancy I. OSGOOD
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
OSGOOD - Nancy I.
Of Elma, entered into rest on March 25, 2021. Devoted mother of Elizabeth (Gregory) Hall; cherished grandmother of Gwendolyn; beloved partner of Michael Mach; adored friend of Cindy Malchow; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Sarina Osgood; dear sister of Ronald (Judy) Osgood, Susan (Donald) Sherman, Curtis (Christine) Osgood, Louis (Lori) Osgood, William (late Bonnie) Osgood and the late Richard Osgood and late Raymond Osgood; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy enjoyed many years of service as a physician assistant with OBGYN Associates of WNY where she cared deeply for her patients. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday (April 10th) from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo or ALS Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
Bill, Lou, and Osgood family- I send my deepest sympathy on the loss of your sister, Nancy. My thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Marilyn Giangreco Sanders
April 1, 2021
I worked with Nancy for several years before she left. Every Monday Kim Mecca, Nancy and I shared an office and an awesome friendship developed. As tough as Mondays can be, I always looked forward to the laughter and comraderie that we had. The two things I think of the most is how hard Nancy worked to get me to join Match.com because I was single (divorced....she never succeeded ) and how she would always slap me in the arm to get my attention. I miss her ever so much but am thankful she´s at peace and with no suffering. She was a good person with a good heart. My heart felt sympathy to her family for their loss. Hope the happy memories will help sustain you. She will be missed.
Elaine Panzica
March 31, 2021
Such a shock to see Nancy has passed. I along with many of her patients adored her. Prayers to her family. Such a heartbreaking loss. She was a lovely person and an amazing PA.
Katherine Chojnicki
March 28, 2021
Prayers to Nancy's family and friends. She was my PA at OBGYN Assoc. for many years. Even though I only saw her briefly once a year I looked forward to those visits. She was kind, compassionate, caring and very down to earth. She will be missed.
Lynn Race Chilelli
March 28, 2021
My prayers are with your family. I met you briefly but through your sister I have known you. May peace surround you and the angels lift up the heavy hearts of your loved.
Donna Bartolone and James Gruszka
March 28, 2021
