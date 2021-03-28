OSGOOD - Nancy I.
Of Elma, entered into rest on March 25, 2021. Devoted mother of Elizabeth (Gregory) Hall; cherished grandmother of Gwendolyn; beloved partner of Michael Mach; adored friend of Cindy Malchow; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Sarina Osgood; dear sister of Ronald (Judy) Osgood, Susan (Donald) Sherman, Curtis (Christine) Osgood, Louis (Lori) Osgood, William (late Bonnie) Osgood and the late Richard Osgood and late Raymond Osgood; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy enjoyed many years of service as a physician assistant with OBGYN Associates of WNY where she cared deeply for her patients. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday (April 10th) from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo or ALS Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.