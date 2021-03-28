I worked with Nancy for several years before she left. Every Monday Kim Mecca, Nancy and I shared an office and an awesome friendship developed. As tough as Mondays can be, I always looked forward to the laughter and comraderie that we had. The two things I think of the most is how hard Nancy worked to get me to join Match.com because I was single (divorced....she never succeeded ) and how she would always slap me in the arm to get my attention. I miss her ever so much but am thankful she´s at peace and with no suffering. She was a good person with a good heart. My heart felt sympathy to her family for their loss. Hope the happy memories will help sustain you. She will be missed.

Elaine Panzica March 31, 2021