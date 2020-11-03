CAMPBELL - Nancy P.
(nee Powers)
Of Cheektowaga, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on November 1, 2020 after a brief illness; beloved wife of Lawrence Campbell; devoted mother of Jason (Leona) Smith; cherished grandmother of Joshua and Brandon Smith; loving daughter of the late Frank and Mary Alice Powers; dear sister of Mary Jo (late Dana) Jann, Susan (Robert) Cavarello, Linda (Jens) Rodenberg, Kathleen (late Lawrence) Durski; sister-in-law of Roy Campbell, Michael (Peggy) Campbell, Nancy (Jack) Suto and Sandy (Jaye) Davis. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Sunday from 2-6 PM where a funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either Hospice Buffalo or St. Jude Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.