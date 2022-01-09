Menu
Nancy PANICCIA
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
PANICCIA - Nancy
(nee Daurelio)
January 7, 2022. Wife of Joseph Paniccia. Mother of Eric, Jeff and Joe Paniccia. Grandmother of Harper. Sister of Vincent and David (Beverly) Daurelio. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the THOMAS McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday
morning at 11:00 AM, at St. Teresa's Church. Flowers declined. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Assn. www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Nancy
Charlie Flynn
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the Panicciaa family and friends..My cousin Nancy, was a very kind and lovable person with a great sense of humor. She would always introduce me to family members who I never met and explain to me who they were as she introduced me to them.. that was one of our jokes between us. Rest In Peace Nancy. You are now with God and will shine forever in heaven. Love & prayers Tim & Alison Martin
Tim and Alison Martin
Family
January 10, 2022
The Goodwin family is saddened by this news. We visited Joe and Donna's house regularly and remember Nancy's ready smile and sweet personality. No doubt she will be greatly missed.
Bill Goodwin
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss!!!
Frank&Mary Ciancone
January 10, 2022
I'm so sorry, she will be greatly missed.
Chris Sanok Allton
January 10, 2022
To know Nancy was to love her. Your family is in my prayers.
Nancy Ogorek
January 10, 2022
I´m so sorry for her family. She will be missed by so many, including me!
Linda Sanok Richards
January 9, 2022
