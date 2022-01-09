PANICCIA - Nancy
(nee Daurelio)
January 7, 2022. Wife of Joseph Paniccia. Mother of Eric, Jeff and Joe Paniccia. Grandmother of Harper. Sister of Vincent and David (Beverly) Daurelio. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the THOMAS McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday
morning at 11:00 AM, at St. Teresa's Church. Flowers declined. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Assn
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.