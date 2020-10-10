GRISANTI - Nancy Parsons
October 8, 2020. Wife of the late Peter D.; dear mother of Pamela Laffler (late James Long), John (Margaret) Laffler, Courtney Laffler (Tom Blondell) and Melissa (Todd) DeMarco; also survived by eight grandchildren; sister of Janet McGinnis. Friends may call Sunday, 2-5 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.), where a celebration of Nancy's life will be held following the visitation at 5 PM. Nancy was a longtime member of the Williamsville East High School Community, fondly known as "Mrs. G." Please be mindful of NYS Guidelines, social distancing and face masks required. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.