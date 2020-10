HARKINS - Nancy R.(nee Rinaldo)September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William B. Harkins; loving mother of Danita Dorschel and David Harkins; devoted grandmother of Kelly Marie (Jason) Morgan, Jeremiah (Amanda) Lyon and Nicholas Drake; predeceased by siblings John, Lucy, Marie and Nick; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, October 15th from 7-9 PM and Friday, October 16th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning, October 17th at 8:45 in St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required in the funeral home and church. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com