RAINER - Nancy (nee Pitts)
Of Tonawanda, NY entered into rest on April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Rainer, Sr. Devoted mother of Deborah (John) Wood, Capt. Richard Jr., USNRet (Bente) Rainer, James Rainer, Beverly (Frank) Zambito, Robert Rainer and the late Norman Rainer. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Tammy, Patrick, Ashley, Emma, Jonathan, Alicia, Elizabeth, Eric, James, Dawn, Stephanie, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew, Robert and 15 great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Genevieve Pitts. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Nancy's Life Service will be held this summer. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (southtowns chapel). Condolences at www.LombardoFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.