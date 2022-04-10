Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy RAINER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
RAINER - Nancy (nee Pitts)
Of Tonawanda, NY entered into rest on April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Rainer, Sr. Devoted mother of Deborah (John) Wood, Capt. Richard Jr., USNRet (Bente) Rainer, James Rainer, Beverly (Frank) Zambito, Robert Rainer and the late Norman Rainer. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Tammy, Patrick, Ashley, Emma, Jonathan, Alicia, Elizabeth, Eric, James, Dawn, Stephanie, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew, Robert and 15 great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Genevieve Pitts. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Nancy's Life Service will be held this summer. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (southtowns chapel). Condolences at www.LombardoFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rich,Bev and family: May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ron & Connie Giovino
Constance Giovino
April 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results