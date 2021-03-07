Menu
Nancy L. REICHERT
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
REICHERT - Nancy L.
Of the Town of Wheatfield, crossed the final finish line taking The Lord's hand on March 2, 2021. Nancy was born in Lockport, NY on Easter Sunday, in 1962, to Charles and Doreen (Dowse) Genet. Nancy was a graduate of Starpoint High School and Buffalo State College. Nancy and her husband attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, NY. Nancy held a number of jobs over her career including the manufacturing of oxygen equipment, Goodman's Farm Market, and driving a school bus for special needs children. Nancy was also a wonderful homemaker. Nancy was an avid runner, cyclist, hiker and hasher. In 2006-2007, Nancy was in the top 20 most active runners in Western New York. Nancy also competed in Duathlons and numerous half marathons, as well as her annual trip to Boulder Colorado to compete in the Boulder-Boulder race. Nancy loved the mountains and especially enjoyed hiking the Allegany, Adirondack, Rockies and Flat Iron mountains. Nancy loved her pets and spent 17 years with her two Jack Russell Terriers, Dozmo and Boo, traveling New York and Canada competing in Jack Russell Terrier Trials. Later in life Nancy adopted two rescue Pit Bulls, China and Lila, and was a strong advocate for the breed. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Wayne; her pup Lila; Mother Doreen (Dowse) Genet, Sister Cheryl (Steve) Conomos, Brother Andy Genet, nephew Nick Conomos, niece Jessica (Zach) DiaPaul, and many dear friends. There will be a service of worship and remembrance at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda, NY, 14120, on Saturday March 13, 2021 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094-1231. Condolences may be shared at FrettholFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawnada, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wayne, we are crushed to learn of Nancy´s passing. Time and distance have separated us, but not our love for you both. You are in our thoughts! Our deepest condolences to you and all who loved her.
Bob & Debi Krause
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about Nancy.
Jerry Dosher
March 11, 2021
Wayne - we are so sorry to hear about your loss of such a beautiful soul! Nancy was always so fun to be with and share a shot or two of DiSarrona with....Holidaze is one for the books for sure. I am sorry we can't be there to give you a warm embrace. You are in our thoughts and prayers...amazing memories to keep forever of your beautiful Nancy.
Chuck and Pattie Paul (Gazelleria and Pink Cosmo)
March 9, 2021
Ascension Industries
March 8, 2021
My dearest friend, you are missed so much. My thoughts and prayers for your wonderful husband Wayne and your loving sister and brother, Cheryl and Andy.
Sandie Drake Quick
March 7, 2021
