Wayne - we are so sorry to hear about your loss of such a beautiful soul! Nancy was always so fun to be with and share a shot or two of DiSarrona with....Holidaze is one for the books for sure. I am sorry we can't be there to give you a warm embrace. You are in our thoughts and prayers...amazing memories to keep forever of your beautiful Nancy.

Chuck and Pattie Paul (Gazelleria and Pink Cosmo) March 9, 2021