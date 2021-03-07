REICHERT - Nancy L.
Of the Town of Wheatfield, crossed the final finish line taking The Lord's hand on March 2, 2021. Nancy was born in Lockport, NY on Easter Sunday, in 1962, to Charles and Doreen (Dowse) Genet. Nancy was a graduate of Starpoint High School and Buffalo State College. Nancy and her husband attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, NY. Nancy held a number of jobs over her career including the manufacturing of oxygen equipment, Goodman's Farm Market, and driving a school bus for special needs children. Nancy was also a wonderful homemaker. Nancy was an avid runner, cyclist, hiker and hasher. In 2006-2007, Nancy was in the top 20 most active runners in Western New York. Nancy also competed in Duathlons and numerous half marathons, as well as her annual trip to Boulder Colorado to compete in the Boulder-Boulder race. Nancy loved the mountains and especially enjoyed hiking the Allegany, Adirondack, Rockies and Flat Iron mountains. Nancy loved her pets and spent 17 years with her two Jack Russell Terriers, Dozmo and Boo, traveling New York and Canada competing in Jack Russell Terrier Trials. Later in life Nancy adopted two rescue Pit Bulls, China and Lila, and was a strong advocate for the breed. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Wayne; her pup Lila; Mother Doreen (Dowse) Genet, Sister Cheryl (Steve) Conomos, Brother Andy Genet, nephew Nick Conomos, niece Jessica (Zach) DiaPaul, and many dear friends. There will be a service of worship and remembrance at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda, NY, 14120, on Saturday March 13, 2021 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094-1231. Condolences may be shared at FrettholFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.