SHEEHAN - Nancy

Passed away after a brief illness on October 9, 2020. Wife of the late Gary Sheehan Sr.; dear mother of Gary (Lorrie) and Michael (Jennifer) Sheehan; dear grandmother to Haley, Taylor, Jonathan, Leah, Justin, Joshua, Anna, and Steven. Mom loved her independence and we are so grateful to have shared 82 years of stories with her before she passed. Mom wanted no public service. A private celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date to share mom's great sense of humor, laughter, and a great game of bingo!







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.