Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy SHEEHAN
SHEEHAN - Nancy
Passed away after a brief illness on October 9, 2020. Wife of the late Gary Sheehan Sr.; dear mother of Gary (Lorrie) and Michael (Jennifer) Sheehan; dear grandmother to Haley, Taylor, Jonathan, Leah, Justin, Joshua, Anna, and Steven. Mom loved her independence and we are so grateful to have shared 82 years of stories with her before she passed. Mom wanted no public service. A private celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date to share mom's great sense of humor, laughter, and a great game of bingo!


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.