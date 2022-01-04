SNIEZAK - Nancy L.
Passed away peacefully following a hard fought battle with cancer on January 2, 2022 at the age of 45. Beloved mother of Joshua Q. Whelan; loving sister of Andrew (Christine) Sniezak, Rosemary (late Robert) Goetz, and Elaine (Richard) Reynolds; dearest daughter of the late Richard and Rita (nee Mauro) Sniezak; she will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 2-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Nancy's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.