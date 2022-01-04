Menu
Nancy L. SNIEZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
SNIEZAK - Nancy L.
Passed away peacefully following a hard fought battle with cancer on January 2, 2022 at the age of 45. Beloved mother of Joshua Q. Whelan; loving sister of Andrew (Christine) Sniezak, Rosemary (late Robert) Goetz, and Elaine (Richard) Reynolds; dearest daughter of the late Richard and Rita (nee Mauro) Sniezak; she will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 2-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Nancy's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
5
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Nancy for a year or two. She was very pleasant to talk to and she was always very nice to me.
Tina Harty
Work
January 4, 2022
Lost a Old friend today... grew up on the same street... Sorry to say we lost a really great soul.. my heart goes out to Josh and everyone that Nancy touched... She was one of my oldest and youngest friends to leave this place.. I'm glad she is with her maker and her Mom...
Frank Cupido
January 4, 2022
Andy I am sorry to hear about your sister. My prayers are with you and your family. Michele Hession
MICHELE HESSION BYKOWICZ
Other
January 4, 2022
