STARKEY - Nancy J. (nee Mongiovi)
December 11, 2021, beloved wife of Roy D. Starkey; devoted mother of Dennis C. (Wendy) Starkey and Donna A. (Christopher) Giles; sister-in-law of Diane (Starkey) Knight; cherished grandmother of Abigail (Kurtis) Hancock and Tanner Starkey, Rachel and Alex Giles; great-grandmother of River and Tarver; dear sister of David (Pam) Mongiovi and the late Michael and Russell Mongiovi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Nancy's memory to WNY Heart Association
. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.