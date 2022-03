STARKEY - Nancy J. (nee Mongiovi)December 11, 2021, beloved wife of Roy D. Starkey; devoted mother of Dennis C. (Wendy) Starkey and Donna A. (Christopher) Giles; sister-in-law of Diane (Starkey) Knight; cherished grandmother of Abigail (Kurtis) Hancock and Tanner Starkey, Rachel and Alex Giles; great-grandmother of River and Tarver; dear sister of David (Pam) Mongiovi and the late Michael and Russell Mongiovi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Nancy's memory to WNY Heart Association . Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com