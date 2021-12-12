Menu
Nancy J. STARKEY
STARKEY - Nancy J. (nee Mongiovi)
December 11, 2021, beloved wife of Roy D. Starkey; devoted mother of Dennis C. (Wendy) Starkey and Donna A. (Christopher) Giles; sister-in-law of Diane (Starkey) Knight; cherished grandmother of Abigail (Kurtis) Hancock and Tanner Starkey, Rachel and Alex Giles; great-grandmother of River and Tarver; dear sister of David (Pam) Mongiovi and the late Michael and Russell Mongiovi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Nancy's memory to WNY Heart Association. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roy, and Denny & Donna and your families, you have our deepest sympathy and condolences for your loss.
Anne Mongiovi & Gene Franklin
Family
December 17, 2021
To Roy and family, We are sorry to hear of the passing of Nancy. I have fond memories of earlier times when we were young. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. John & Barb Mongiovi (son of the late Carl Mongiovi
John & Barb Mongiovi
Family
December 16, 2021
May your family embrace all the wonderful memories you left them with during this difficult time. Prayers for strength and comfort to your surviving.
Jennifer Mongiovi Grider
December 14, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. We enjoyed many wonderful times together and her enthusiasm will be very much missed
Jan and Ray Howard
Friend
December 14, 2021
Roy, Dennis and Donna my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nancy Mongiovi
December 13, 2021
