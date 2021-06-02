When I was in middle school at OPMS, Miss Wallace was one of my favorite teachers. With the perspective of time and maturity, she was unquestionably one of the best teachers I ever had - or that anyone could have, regardless of subject - if only for the fact that she put up with my and my brother´s antics and our sardonic senses of humor. As a young teenager, I probably took for granted her impressive, knowledge, competence and wit. But even in my youth, I remember that her enthusiasm and energy were palpable and infectious. In 1983, Miss Wallace organized and shepherded us through France and other parts of Europe, which was one of the most formative, foundational experiences of my life. She has never been far from my thoughts, and I hope that she knew, at least in some small measure, how much she meant to me and so many other OPMS kids. Adieu, Mme Wallace.

Bill Banas School June 4, 2021