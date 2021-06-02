WALLACE - Nancy E.
May 30, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Teresa (nee Hamm) Wallace; dearest sister of Mabel (Richard) Deacon, Jane (Clayton) Weber and Susan (Walter) Pidgeon; loving aunt of Susan (Michael) Guerra, Scott (Felicia Winsor) Weber, Robert (Elizabeth) Deacon, William (Sharon) Deacon, George (Deanna) Deacon, Walter (Alaina) Pidgeon and Spencer (Bobby) Pidgeon; great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; great-great-aunt of Gianna Malek. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM, at the THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051, where memorials may be made. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.