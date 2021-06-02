Menu
Nancy E. WALLACE
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
WALLACE - Nancy E.
May 30, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Teresa (nee Hamm) Wallace; dearest sister of Mabel (Richard) Deacon, Jane (Clayton) Weber and Susan (Walter) Pidgeon; loving aunt of Susan (Michael) Guerra, Scott (Felicia Winsor) Weber, Robert (Elizabeth) Deacon, William (Sharon) Deacon, George (Deanna) Deacon, Walter (Alaina) Pidgeon and Spencer (Bobby) Pidgeon; great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; great-great-aunt of Gianna Malek. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM, at the THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051, where memorials may be made. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Nancy...such a sweet lady who was always a delight to talk to and I will never forget when I locked my keys in my car she was so kind to drive me home...Dear Nancy enjoy the love and comfort in the arms of our Merciful Savior!!! You will be deeply missed!
Lee Santercole
Friend
June 5, 2021
When I was in middle school at OPMS, Miss Wallace was one of my favorite teachers. With the perspective of time and maturity, she was unquestionably one of the best teachers I ever had - or that anyone could have, regardless of subject - if only for the fact that she put up with my and my brother´s antics and our sardonic senses of humor. As a young teenager, I probably took for granted her impressive, knowledge, competence and wit. But even in my youth, I remember that her enthusiasm and energy were palpable and infectious. In 1983, Miss Wallace organized and shepherded us through France and other parts of Europe, which was one of the most formative, foundational experiences of my life. She has never been far from my thoughts, and I hope that she knew, at least in some small measure, how much she meant to me and so many other OPMS kids. Adieu, Mme Wallace.
Bill Banas
School
June 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Nancy´s family. I got to know this wonderful person better after we´d been classmates at Rosary Hill College. We had an alumni lunch group which met regularly long after graduation. She was a warm, interesting, unique, and accomplished individual. We will greatly miss her presence.
Sharon Schneider
Friend
June 3, 2021
We were informed with great sadness of Nancy´s death on May 30th. Nancy will be remembered as a good friend, soft spoken, intelligent, witty and kind. Our friendship began at YYC and together we enjoyed many fun sailing adventures. She will be sorely missed. We send our most sincere condolences to her family, whom I know she held dear to her heart. We live in Canada and recall having a fun dinner with Mabel and Richard at Frank and Theresa´s Anchor Bar. Bitter sweet memories
Laurie and Ceri Hugill
Friend
June 3, 2021
Dear Nancy: friend, mentor, colleague, and collaborator! Forty-eight years ago she welcomed be into the OPMS Foreign Language Dept., and got me involved in WNYFLEC and NYSAFLT. We chaperoned many student field trips together, and decided that we needed some time for ourselves to travel. Our friendship led us to take several marvelous trips together with Bonnie and Barbara, and those times were unforgettable. Nancy´s warmth, drive, and outgoing personality will remain with those who cared for her. I extend my deepest condolences to her family. May she have eternal rest.
Patricia A. Justicia-Linde
June 3, 2021
I learned French from Mademoiselle Wallace, and participated in a class trip to Toronto she had organized to see Marcel Marceau. A most memorable experience. She was a great influence on me and many of my Orchard Park classmates. I'm honored to have known her.
Dave Saville
School
June 3, 2021
I took a course from Nancy years ago and she was an inspiration and a wonderful advocate for foreign language education.My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Virginia Mitchell
School
June 3, 2021
Mlle. Wallace was one of my favorite teachers in Orchard Park. I took an after school French class in 5th and 6th grade with her, and then had her as a teacher in 7th and 8th grade as well. I went on two school trips to Europe with her in 1983 and 1984 which were highlights of my childhood. I had always hoped to reconnect with her but never had the opportunity to. She was a wonderful teacher and mentor - she really cared about her students. My deepest condolences to her family and friends.
Liz Cary Blum
June 3, 2021
What a wonderful person Nancy was. Truly kind, caring, knowlegeable and passionate about language learner. I learned so much from her. I will miss her friendship.
Kellie Maranto
Friend
June 2, 2021
Her family meant the world to her and my sympathy to each and everyone of you. What a delightful person she was. I knew her as a fellow Tour Escort with Know How Tours. She was always charming and her voice was perfect for presenting all the information our customers needed to know.
Judith Law
Work
June 2, 2021
Nancy's legacy is can be seen in the number of her former students who entered the foreign language teaching profession. Her classroom influence started in Orchard Park, continued at the University at Buffalo to Canisius College. Nancy's professional contributions began locally, but had state and national impact. Her thoughtfully selected words, her smile and laughter never failed to draw people in to whatever project she had undertaken. I will always appreciated her contributions to Orchard Park Central Schools (OPCS), Western New York Foreign Language Educators Council (WNYFLEC) and New York Foreign Language Teachers' Association (NYSAFLT.) To her family and friends I offer my most sincere condolences. May her memory live on.
Vicki Bruning
School
June 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. Nancy was my cooperating teacher at OP Middle School during my student teaching semester, and I still have the love of Mardi Gras that she shared with me and her classes. I also often think of the cheese cake get-togethers with other teachers. So many things I learned from her beyond teaching French. I've always wished I could've had half her energy and drive. She'll truly be missed.
Michael Herrmann
School
June 2, 2021
Dear Nancy was a wonderful person, a lady and true friend to so many people. Nancy was very involved with the Amherst Symphony Orchestra Association and Friends Committee for many years and she will be missed by us all.
Susan Arrigo
Friend
June 2, 2021
Miss Wallace was my 8th grade French teacher. She was also my cooperating teacher for my student teaching experience for my degree to become a French teacher. She was always an inspiration. I learned a lot from her. My deepest condolences to her family.
Joanne Boebel
School
June 2, 2021
Mrs. Wallace taught middle school French at OP, where I went to school. I took Spanish and never had the honor to have Mrs. Wallace as a teacher until I attended Buffalo State College for a certification course in Elementary Foreign Language Education. She was so vibrant, full of wisdom, and compassionate with such an infectious laugh. She had the uncanny ability to capture your attention. After the course, I would continue to stay in touch & always catch up with her at WNYFLEC and NYSAFLT Conferences. She would always cue me in with the latest in Proficiency Press Materials. Mrs. Wallace also worked for Know How Tours, where she was my tour guide for a number of New York Yankees Games. She had such a passion for life, her students, teaching, professional development, and travel that will resonate in her many students she had taught. Her legacy will continue on through her students and organizations she had dedicated her time and belonged to as well. Prayers to her family and loved ones!
Jodie (Kurcz) Bavaro
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am saddened by the loss of such a vibrant person with a welcoming smile, infectious laugh, and a warmth of personality that drew people in. Nancy and I worked closely together in NYSAFLT for many years, so I know first-hand the extent to which her talents, dedication and superb know-how contributed to the quality of foreign language curriculum and teaching in New York State. Our years working together are a much cherished part of my life.
John Webb
Work
June 2, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Nancy´s passing. She was one of my favorite instructors at UB, and the sole reason I got my start with professional organizations like WNYFLEC and NYSAFLT. Her influence led me to my very first teaching job. I was always so happy to see her as a presenter or vendor at teaching conferences. She was definitely one of a kind, and will be greatly missed.
Ellen Connell
Other
June 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Wallace family I remember your loved one from Mother of Divine Grace Church. Nancy had such a beautiful spirit I know that you're going to miss her may God fill you with his love and peace
SUSAN DOJKA-SANTORO
June 2, 2021
I am so very sorry to see that Nancy passed. She was a beloved member of our Amherst Symphony family and a valued Board member. We will miss her so much!
Sue Tichy
Other
June 2, 2021
I offer my prayers and sympathies for all of Nancy´s family and loved ones. Nancy has been a great friend for many years. We prayed together, ate together, and celebrated life together. Along with so many others, I will miss her presence and her joy for life. May she Rest In Peace with Our Lord.
Eileen Nahigian
Friend
June 2, 2021
toNancy was a joy to work with. A truly remarkable woman.
Carol Wahlenmlayer
June 2, 2021
Carmela, Pat, Doug & Rosemary
June 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Nancy's sister Jane and family. Thank you for all your hard work through the years! We will miss you. Sincerely, Carmela, Pat, Doug and Rosemary (Proficiency Press Co.)
Carmela Taliercio-Cohn, Patricia Lennon, Douglas Moore & Rosemary Haigh
June 2, 2021
