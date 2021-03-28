Menu
Nanette M. "Nettie" KEPNER
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
Kepner - Nanette M. "Nettie"
March 24, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert; dearest mother of Gilbert (Sally), David and Clifford (Katherine) Kepner; cherished grandmother of three and great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of the late Edith, James, Mildred and Lee. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Very best friend to late mother, Florence and life long friend to Rod and Sue. God bless her kind soul and welcome her home in peace.
Sue & Rod Staples
March 28, 2021
