Kepner - Nanette M. "Nettie"
March 24, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert; dearest mother of Gilbert (Sally), David and Clifford (Katherine) Kepner; cherished grandmother of three and great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of the late Edith, James, Mildred and Lee. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.