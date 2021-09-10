TYSON - Nanna M. (nee Scoma)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 8, 2021. Beloved mother of Marvela Beaver, Debra George and Valerie Wienckowski; devoted grandmother of Josh Williams, Mitchell (Melissa) George, Andrew Lawrence, Thomas (Krystal) Wienckowski and Dylan (Kristin) Wienckowski; cherished GG of 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-4 PM, where prayers will be held at 4 PM. If desired, donations may be made to St. Jude or blood donations at Roswell Park in Nanna's memory. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.