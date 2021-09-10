Menu
Nanna M. TYSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
Nanna M. TYSON (nee Scoma)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 8, 2021. Beloved mother of Marvela Beaver, Debra George and Valerie Wienckowski; devoted grandmother of Josh Williams, Mitchell (Melissa) George, Andrew Lawrence, Thomas (Krystal) Wienckowski and Dylan (Kristin) Wienckowski; cherished GG of 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-4 PM, where prayers will be held at 4 PM. If desired, donations may be made to St. Jude or blood donations at Roswell Park in Nanna's memory. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
12
Prayer Service
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Thoughts and Prayers, God Bless
Mark Grisanti
September 10, 2021
