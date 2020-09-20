Menu
Naomi M. SCHAKE
SCHAKE - Naomi M.
Age 105, passed away at 6:40 AM on September 9, 2020, in the home of her daughter and her daughter's husband, Karen (James) Moore, in Austin, Texas. She was born on October 22, 1914, in Athens, Ohio. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Plummer Schake; and her son, Richard F. Schake Sr.; she is also survived by her son and his wife, Wayne (Cecelia) Schake. Naomi was a loving grandmother to ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Services private. Condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
