FEIGHTNER - Natalie M.
(nee Draves)
September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John A. Feightner. Dear mother of Claudia (late Thomas) Kelly, JoAnn (Vincent) Mendola and the late Robert A. Feightner. Cherished grandmother of Michael Feightner, Robert J. Feightner, and Nicole and Kelly (Samantha) Mendola. Adored by her great-granddaughters. Sister of the late Patricia (Donald) Carlson and Patrick (Barbara) Draves. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Paula Laughlin. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, from 2-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Ave.), on Friday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natalie's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.