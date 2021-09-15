Menu
Natalie M. FEIGHTNER
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
FEIGHTNER - Natalie M.
(nee Draves)
September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John A. Feightner. Dear mother of Claudia (late Thomas) Kelly, JoAnn (Vincent) Mendola and the late Robert A. Feightner. Cherished grandmother of Michael Feightner, Robert J. Feightner, and Nicole and Kelly (Samantha) Mendola. Adored by her great-granddaughters. Sister of the late Patricia (Donald) Carlson and Patrick (Barbara) Draves. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Paula Laughlin. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, from 2-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Ave.), on Friday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natalie's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel
Englewood and Belmont Ave, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Claudia, JoAnn & family: My condolences on Natalie's passing, I have so many great memories of her & Jack. I will forever remember my visits to Natalie whether it be in Kenmore, Lilburn, Kenmore again, Tonawanda or at Amber Leigh.
William "Woody" Larkin
Friend
September 15, 2021
