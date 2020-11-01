Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Natasha KOLKEN
KOLKEN - Natasha
Of East Aurora, NY on October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Matthew Kolken; mother of Alexander and Katherine; loving daughter of Fay and Gregory Levin; sister of Maxim (Anna) Levin. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of Natasha's family. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorials in Natasha's name to Congregation Shir Shalom or Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.