KOLKEN - Natasha
Of East Aurora, NY on October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Matthew Kolken; mother of Alexander and Katherine; loving daughter of Fay and Gregory Levin; sister of Maxim (Anna) Levin. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of Natasha's family. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorials in Natasha's name to Congregation Shir Shalom or Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.