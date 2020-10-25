- Natasha P. (nee Hubbell)
October 22, 2020, age 31; Beloved wife of Matthew Cassick; loving daughter of Peter (Maureen Ryan) Hubbell and Diane Danko; stepdaughter of Joan Metzger-Hubbell; dear sister of James McCabe, Pamela (Colin) Healy, Daniel (Laura) Metzger, Andrew (Chrissy) Metzger, Joshua (Jaime) Hubbell, Paul (Hidy) Danko, Julie Danko, Ryan (Katie) Hubbell and Daniel Danko; also survived by cherished grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tasha's name to the Melanoma Research Foundation at www.melanoma.org
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.