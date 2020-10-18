COTTON - Nathan F.
Of East Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, after waging a long, courageous battle since suffering a stroke five years ago. Beloved husband and best friend of Cynthia (née Hartloff); dearly loved father of Jeremy (Leslie) Cotton and step-father of Cameron Wheaton and Aaron (Christen) Wheaton; cherished grandpa to Kalena, Karis, Kenadie and Kacie Cotton and Emery and Adam Wheaton; dearest brother to Linda (late Bill) LaGrand, Diane (Pablo) Martinez, Romaine (Bill) Tuttle, Wayne (Mary) Cotton and the late Lola (late Bob) Hirsekorn and late Charlene (Earl) Hoffower; brother-in-law of Ken Hartloff; loving son of the late Floyd and Edna Cotton; son-in-law of Aurelia (late Larry) Hartloff; also loved by extended family and friends. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Nate returned home in 1995 after retiring from the service to work with his brother Wayne in the family business, eventually owning and operating his own business, CottonPatch Landscaping. Nate was a generous, caring, selfless human being who touched and changed countless lives during his time on this earth. A private service was held and a Celebration of Life service is planned for the spring. Thank you to all the staff at Father Baker Manor for their compassionate care, and to our family and friends for all of their support. Please consider a donation to FeedMore WNY or Fish of East Aurora in Nate's memory. Nate is lanscaping God's garden and playing his trumpet for everyone in God's Kingdom. He was a witness of his faith each and every day. Please share condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com
