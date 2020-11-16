Menu
Nathan Scott KENDT
KENDT - Nathan Scott
November 13, 2020, age 31. Beloved son of Scott C. and Jennifer L. (nee Magill) Kendt; caring brother of Angela E. and Elise V. Kendt; adored grandson of Patricia (late Clayton) Kendt and the late Jacqueline (late Kenneth) Magill; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family at Baker Victory Services. Nate enjoyed listening to music, using his iPad, going for rides and being mischievous. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 16, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
