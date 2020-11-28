KENDT - Nathan Scott
November 13, 2020, age 31. Beloved son of Scott C. and Jennifer L. (nee Magill) Kendt; caring brother of Angela E. and Elise V. Kendt; adored grandson of Patricia (late Clayton) Kendt and the late Jacqueline (late Kenneth) Magill; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family at Baker Victory Services. Nate enjoyed listening to music, using his IPad, going for rides and being mischievous. He will be dearly missed. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the Spallino-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME (same location as Otto-Redanz Funeral Home), 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.