Ljungberg - Nathaniel J.
Of East Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 8, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Ewing's sarcoma. Beloved son of Tess (Bill Carbone) Savini and Larry (Christine) Ljungberg; loving brother of Trisha, Tyler, and Kirsten Ljungberg; predeceased by grandparents; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 5-6 PM at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 East Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052. A Memorial Service will follow at 6PM. Face coverings are required and Covid regulations will be followed to comply with the current mandates. Nate was a 2019 graduate of East Aurora High School where he played both lacrosse and hockey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any organization that helps the environment and nature, both of which Nate was very passionate about. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.