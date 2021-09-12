Menu
Neal BOVE
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
BOVE - Neal
September 6, 2021, of Warsaw, NY. Loving husband of Ann (nee Gabel) Bove; dearest father of Renee (Jim) Fleckenstein, Grag Bove, Scott Bove, Michelle Bove, Holly Doty and Ashley Bove; stepfather of Jason (Heather) Kirchmeyer, Kristy Kirchmeyer, and Stacy Kirchmeyer; beloved grandfather of 23 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Dale (Nancy) Bove, the late Terry Bove and late Butch Bove; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held Thursday at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East, NY
Sep
9
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East, NY
My. Condolences to the Bove family on your loss. Terry was my sisters boyfriend at one time. Met him. He was very nice. My sister Sharon is gone also. Cancer. Living in Clarence now at Brothers Apartments. Take care. Stay safe. These are difficult times..... RJH III
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
September 12, 2021
He was my father. I love you, Neal. You took a chunk of my heart with you. You're at peace now. That is something I can only envy. But, my world will NEVER be the same without you. You brought so MUCH joy to my life. I miss you unbearably. Elephant shoe, my love. I will never forget you. I can't wait to be with you again some day. Until then, I will keep spoiling your angel in white. I will take amazing care of mom, your beautiful wife. Rest in peace, handsome. The battle is finally over. I love you For ETERNITY
Stacy Kirchmeyer
September 9, 2021
