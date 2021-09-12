BOVE - Neal
September 6, 2021, of Warsaw, NY. Loving husband of Ann (nee Gabel) Bove; dearest father of Renee (Jim) Fleckenstein, Grag Bove, Scott Bove, Michelle Bove, Holly Doty and Ashley Bove; stepfather of Jason (Heather) Kirchmeyer, Kristy Kirchmeyer, and Stacy Kirchmeyer; beloved grandfather of 23 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Dale (Nancy) Bove, the late Terry Bove and late Butch Bove; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held Thursday at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.