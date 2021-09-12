He was my father. I love you, Neal. You took a chunk of my heart with you. You're at peace now. That is something I can only envy. But, my world will NEVER be the same without you. You brought so MUCH joy to my life. I miss you unbearably. Elephant shoe, my love. I will never forget you. I can't wait to be with you again some day. Until then, I will keep spoiling your angel in white. I will take amazing care of mom, your beautiful wife. Rest in peace, handsome. The battle is finally over. I love you For ETERNITY

Stacy Kirchmeyer September 9, 2021