McPARTLAN - Neal F.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away October 17, 2020, at age 66, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Nancy G. (Roller) McPartlan; beloved son of the late James H. McPartlan and the late Louise (Frentzel) McPartlan; loving father of Michael F. McPartlan, Esq. (fiancée Sherry Wawrowicz), Brandon D. McPartlan and Erin (Luke) Copping; adored grandfather of Trinity McPartlan, Bodhi McPartlan, Vivienne Copping and Alistair Copping; loving brother of James H. (Sharon) McPartlan Jr., Kevin M. (Mary Ellen) McPartlan, Kathleen (late Arthur) Kuczmanski, the late Margaret (late Robert) Galuski, Joseph A. McPartlan, Maureen (late Jose) Rivera and Robert E. McPartlan; beloved brother-in-law of Linda (Jerry) Smith, Jackie (Jim) Chiswell and Lynn McPartlan; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including fond Godson James T. McPartlan and many close friends. Neal worked his entire life at the family business, McPartlan's Corner. Neal was a past commodore of Inner Harbor Yacht Club and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Neal's memory to the Jonah Center For Medical Oncology and Chemotherapy at ECMC, 462 Grider St, Suite 17, Buffalo, NY 14215. No prior visitation. For the convenience of the family, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.