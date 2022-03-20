HARTL - Neal R.
March 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane (Mages) Hartl; loving father of Heather (Chris) Woods, Damien (Julia) Hartl and Dathan (Amy) Hartl; grandfather of Aidan, Wyatt and Brody; son-in-law of Ardath (late Henry) Mages; brother of Georgiana (late James) Maier, Gregory (Carol) Hartl, Mary (Peter) Rug, Claire (Steve) Blust and the late Paul, Mark (Kay) and Adele (Richard) Peltier; brother-in-law of Roberta (Stephen) Giunta, Timothy (Nancy) Mages, Jeffrey (Linda) Mages, Deborah (Thomas) Nardi and Colleen (Maureen Fitzgibbons) Mages; also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 8500 Main St. at Harris Hill. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made to American ME/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Society or the American Cancer Society
for research into bladder cancer. Arrangements by THE DIETRCH FUNERAL HOME. Share your memories and online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2022.