Neal R. HARTL
HARTL - Neal R.
March 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane (Mages) Hartl; loving father of Heather (Chris) Woods, Damien (Julia) Hartl and Dathan (Amy) Hartl; grandfather of Aidan, Wyatt and Brody; son-in-law of Ardath (late Henry) Mages; brother of Georgiana (late James) Maier, Gregory (Carol) Hartl, Mary (Peter) Rug, Claire (Steve) Blust and the late Paul, Mark (Kay) and Adele (Richard) Peltier; brother-in-law of Roberta (Stephen) Giunta, Timothy (Nancy) Mages, Jeffrey (Linda) Mages, Deborah (Thomas) Nardi and Colleen (Maureen Fitzgibbons) Mages; also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 8500 Main St. at Harris Hill. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made to American ME/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Society or the American Cancer Society for research into bladder cancer. Arrangements by THE DIETRCH FUNERAL HOME. Share your memories and online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2022.
Neal was such a pleasure to work with and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. MedGasTech, Inc Charlotte, NC
MedGasTech Team
Work
March 23, 2022
Dear Neal's Family, I am very sorry for you loss. Neal was a great person and will be dearly missed. Claire and I were very happy and thankful to be with Neal on many occasions and will cherish the memories. I will say a special pray for Neal for tomorrows service. Again thanks to the Hartl family Love and regards Stephen (brother in-law)
stephen w blust
March 23, 2022
Our deepest sympathies for your loss. Neal was greatly respected, and a genuinely good person. I am lucky that I got to know and work with him. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff White
Work
March 23, 2022
So sorry for your lossSending good thoughts and prayers to you and your family
Cindy Conway
Other
March 23, 2022
So sorry for your loss ...and ours. Neal was one of my dearest friends and I will miss him. May he rest in peace. Until we meet again.
Jim and Paulette Danni
Friend
March 23, 2022
When I married Neal's brother Greg, I got the little brother I always wanted. He enriched our lives, became the fun loving uncle to our children, and "Great" uncle to our grandchildren. We all will treasure the many warm memories. Goodbye for now Neal until we all are together.
Carol & Greg Hartl
March 23, 2022
Chris McDonald
March 22, 2022
Dee, Very sorry to hear of Neal's passing. It has been an honor to work with him over the years, and I am grateful for all the things he taught me. You and your family are in my prayers.
Chris McDonald
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dee, Sincerely sorry for your loss of a terrific man, with his easy going disposition and kind smile. He will be sadly missed.
Sigma Beta Phi
School
March 22, 2022
My sincere condolences to Neal's family. Neal was a wonderful colleague, mentor and more importantly friend. He will be greatly missed.
Eric Ortiz
Work
March 21, 2022
We send our deepest sympathies to Neil's family. May God provide comfort and peace in this time of loss. We pray that God will comfort you himself, watch and guide over you like you´ve never experienced.
Kelly and Gina Nelson
Work
March 21, 2022
I worked with Neal for many years. What a great guy with a level head and a positive attitude. Neal was a pleasure to work with. He and I had many "Hot Rod" conversations about our common interest in cars. My deepest sympathies for your loss. He will be missed by all of us here at BeaconMedaes.
Phil Eggers
Work
March 21, 2022
All of us at Medical Gas Specialists, Inc. are so very sorry for your loss. Rick has worked with Neal for many, many years and enjoyed a great working relationship and friendship with him. We always enjoyed speaking with Neal whether concerning business or personal. He will be missed.
Rick and Pat Cleveland
Work
March 21, 2022
Neal was a true gentleman. I always enjoyed our conversations at our sales meetings and he was always willing to help out a colleague in need. He will truly be missed by so many.
Dan Sullivan
Work
March 21, 2022
I am truly sorry to hear about your loss. You have my condolences, and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Brooks
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear of Neil's passing. We enjoyed his company at many car shows. May his memory be a blessing.
Dennis Powers & Rita Lorenzo
March 21, 2022
Dee... There are no words to soften the loss of a husband, father and friend. Working with Neal has been an honor. His knowledge of the medical gas world was appreciated by all. Neal always had a smile for everyone and was willing no matter the time of day to take care of his customers and work colleagues. He is already missed greatly. Our memories are filled with happiness for the time we had with him.
Melody Miller
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear of Neal's passing.
Suzanne Roberts Lombardo
School
March 20, 2022
Dee....I am so sorry to read this news about Neal. Needless to say, it has been many years since we connected but I do have wonderful memories of our time together at Neumann. Be assured of my thoughts and prayers for you and your family as you take leave of a wonderful man.
Terry Odien
School
March 20, 2022
Will never forget our friendship through the years, you were nothing but Firstclass. RIP till we meet again buddy!!
Ron Hirtreiter
Friend
March 20, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dan Stenabaugh
School
March 20, 2022
Mary & Peter, Please accept my sympathy on the passing of Neal. The wonderful memories you will have forever.
Norma Boteler
Other
March 20, 2022
