HARTL - Neal R.March 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane (Mages) Hartl; loving father of Heather (Chris) Woods, Damien (Julia) Hartl and Dathan (Amy) Hartl; grandfather of Aidan, Wyatt and Brody; son-in-law of Ardath (late Henry) Mages; brother of Georgiana (late James) Maier, Gregory (Carol) Hartl, Mary (Peter) Rug, Claire (Steve) Blust and the late Paul, Mark (Kay) and Adele (Richard) Peltier; brother-in-law of Roberta (Stephen) Giunta, Timothy (Nancy) Mages, Jeffrey (Linda) Mages, Deborah (Thomas) Nardi and Colleen (Maureen Fitzgibbons) Mages; also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 8500 Main St. at Harris Hill. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made to American ME/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Society or the American Cancer Society for research into bladder cancer. Arrangements by THE DIETRCH FUNERAL HOME. Share your memories and online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com