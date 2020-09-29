LEWIS - Neal J.
Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Elderwood at Wheatfield. He was born in North Tonawanda, NY on February 3, 1929. Son of the late Ralph J. Lewis and Beatrice (Crittenden) Lewis. Neal grew up in North Tonawanda and met his first wife, Mary Jane (Burton) in 1953. They enjoyed over 30 years of marriage before she passed away in 1983. He married his second wife, Helen (Cornell) in November 1987. They celebrated 30 years of marriage before she passed away in August 2018. Neal was the meat manager for several grocery stores throughout the years, before retiring in 1991 from Super Duper. He and his late wife Helen traveled across the United States in an RV and eventually settled in Comfort, TX. After spending several years in Texas, they decided to move back home, closer to family to spend their golden years. He was a life member of the Sanborn Fire Company and in 2014 Neal was honored for his 50 years of fire services. Neal was also a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Pekin. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in addition to playing cards, swimming, fishing, being outdoors, camping and boating and was also a dedicated college football fan. Neal is survived by his children from his first marriage Neal (Kathy) Lewis, Ralph (Lorri) Lewis and Brenda (James) Knox, two stepdaughters Linda (Don) Schmidt and Laura Grenning, eight grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Moore, Amanda Lewis, Megan (Shane) Marsh, Marisa (Dean) Williams, Heather, Amber, Kelly and Alex, ten great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Miriam "Peg" (Harold) Hardy and Joan (Albert) Carbeck. Neal donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Buffalo. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date due to COVID-19. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
