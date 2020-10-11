Goodman - Neil
October 8th, 2020. Husband of Muriel (Markel) Goodman; father of Karen Goodman and Jeffrey (Shari Berman) Goodman; brother of the late Seymour Goodman; grandfather of Timothy Phoenix, Sarah Laskaris, Alana and Noah Goodman; uncle of Neil and Barbara Goodman. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Neil's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Buffalo, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, and Temple Beth Zion. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.