REID - Neil

Of Haines City, FL, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY. February 6, 2021, age 79, passed after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by wife Patricia (nee Froebel) Reid and son Mark Reid. He is survived by daughters Jacqueline Plunkett of Florida and Tammy Kopack of Buffalo, New York. Also survived by nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.