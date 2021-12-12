SAUTER - Neile J.
December 9, 2021, age 65. Loving son of the late Kenneth J. and Eileen P. (nee Sinclair) Sauter; caring brother of Wenda M. Sauter, Allen F. Sauter, Nancy P. (Donald) Carnes, Paul A. (Laurie) Sauter and Patrick C. Sauter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings are required at all times. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.