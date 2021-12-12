Menu
Neile J. SAUTER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
SAUTER - Neile J.
December 9, 2021, age 65. Loving son of the late Kenneth J. and Eileen P. (nee Sinclair) Sauter; caring brother of Wenda M. Sauter, Allen F. Sauter, Nancy P. (Donald) Carnes, Paul A. (Laurie) Sauter and Patrick C. Sauter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings are required at all times. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Neile. He was a great brother and loved by so many. RIP Neile
Cathy and Dan Wrigley
Friend
January 8, 2022
Jeanne
December 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss, from an old neighbor from Jean Terrace in Cheektowaga.
Jimmy Schichtel
December 15, 2021
Very sorry for your loss, many thoughts and prayers to the family. He will be missed by many. I cut Neile's hair, he was always a pleasure to talk with.
Jeanette McElligott
December 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family and all of Neile's friends. He was like the brother I never had.
Butch & Penny Sikorski
December 13, 2021
My most sincere condolences to the Sauter family. RIP Neile. Such a great guy gone too soon
Tina Harber
December 12, 2021
