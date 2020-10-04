Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nellie Ruth CLARK
- Nellie Ruth
October 1, 2020, at age 96. Beloved daughter of the late Franklin and Irene (nee Carmichael) Clark; dear sister of Dianne Fayson, Shirleen Askew, Walter, John, Benjamin, and the late Fred Clark, Charles Clark and Darlena Willingham. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11AM-12PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.