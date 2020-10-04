- Nellie Ruth
October 1, 2020, at age 96. Beloved daughter of the late Franklin and Irene (nee Carmichael) Clark; dear sister of Dianne Fayson, Shirleen Askew, Walter, John, Benjamin, and the late Fred Clark, Charles Clark and Darlena Willingham. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11AM-12PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com