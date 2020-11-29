Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nelson C. FRIEDLY
FRIEDLY - Nelson C.
November 23, 2020. Husband of the late Norma (nee Bauman) dear father of Nancy and Eric Friedly; brother of the late Samuel (Barbara) Friedly; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Nelson was an Army Corporal during the Korean War and he was a retired federal employee with the FAA. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.