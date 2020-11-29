FRIEDLY - Nelson C.
November 23, 2020. Husband of the late Norma (nee Bauman) dear father of Nancy and Eric Friedly; brother of the late Samuel (Barbara) Friedly; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Nelson was an Army Corporal during the Korean War and he was a retired federal employee with the FAA. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.