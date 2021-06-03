COOK - Nelson H., Sr.
Age 81, formerly of the Tonawandas, June 1, 2021. Husband of 48 years to the late Carol J. (nee Osman) Cook, who died in 2015; father of Debora Cook, Michael (Pegge) Cook, Linda Holland, Susan (James) Fiscus and Nelson (Heather) Cook, Jr. and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son of the late Victor and Viola (nee Hornung) Cook and step-son of the late John Somers. Nelson was a 1957 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a former committee member of The Golden Warriors. He was a frequent visitor of Sunrise Cafe in Gasport and also enjoyed working on his 1934 Chevrolet for over 50 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 4) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 8 PM Friday evening following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, WNY Chapter. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.