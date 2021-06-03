Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nelson H. COOK Sr.
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
COOK - Nelson H., Sr.
Age 81, formerly of the Tonawandas, June 1, 2021. Husband of 48 years to the late Carol J. (nee Osman) Cook, who died in 2015; father of Debora Cook, Michael (Pegge) Cook, Linda Holland, Susan (James) Fiscus and Nelson (Heather) Cook, Jr. and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son of the late Victor and Viola (nee Hornung) Cook and step-son of the late John Somers. Nelson was a 1957 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a former committee member of The Golden Warriors. He was a frequent visitor of Sunrise Cafe in Gasport and also enjoyed working on his 1934 Chevrolet for over 50 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 4) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 8 PM Friday evening following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
4
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim and Susan I´m so sorry for your loss. I can´t be there to support you but you will be in my thoughts and prayers as you grieve
Debbie Croutworst
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results