Nelson M. DIETRICH
DIETRICH - Nelson M.
Age 95, of North Tonawanda, peacefully with his family, September 23, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness. In 1944, Nelson joined the US Army infantry for the war effort. He was a member of the 409th, 103rd, "Cactus" division, 1st battalion, 3rd platoon. His T.O.D. began in Marseille, France, marching toward Germany. His first heavy encounters were in the Towns of Worms, Steige, and Lubine and they took heavy casualties. Then into the Alsace province, the Maginot fortifications, Ardennes Forest and to the infamous German Siegfried Line, named later as the Battle of the Bulge. The fiercely defended line was finally breached for the 409th with the armored support from General Patton's Tank Division and the 614th Black American tank and anti-tank company. They continued to march and battle through Germany and into Innsbruck, Austria, nearing the war's end. He was returned home via medical ship to North Tonawanda in 1945. Upon return, he promptly married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Sheldon, and started his family. He tried many jobs including Remington Rand, Richardson Boat, Wurlitzer, and ran a lathe at Alan Hershel's, finally finding his calling in carpentry. As years progressed, his skills took him to a master craftsman, and he worked on many of the finer, more affluent homes in the area. His family always came first. He loved building for them, whether it was homes or furniture. He spent countless hours enjoying his cottage; loved road trips, being in the mountains and laughter. He was the husband of the late Marjorie (nee Sheldon) Dietrich; dear father of Susan (Gary) Forth, Jeff (Brenda) Dietrich, Terri (Jim G.) Brennan, and Janice (Doug) Reynolds; grandfather of 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; loving companion of Joan Dirmyer. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver Street at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
29
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church
NY
Never knew you, but you are for sure in heaven now, your times in ww2 were so much apart of your life,thank God you made it back,,,Dick May , California, and Boston New york
Dick May,
Other
September 29, 2021
To the family that welcomed me for so many years into their home and hearts. I love you all and will always remember "grandpa" as laughing and opening his arms for a hug. I hug all of you....in sympathy but with a knowing faith that we will all laugh and hug and share company together again
Susie kroll meyers
September 27, 2021
Nelson was such a great man! We are blessed to have spent so many summers at the cottage with Nelson and Marge and to have shared so many laughs!
Laurie & Brian Dentinger
Friend
September 26, 2021
