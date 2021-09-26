DIETRICH - Nelson M.
Age 95, of North Tonawanda, peacefully with his family, September 23, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness. In 1944, Nelson joined the US Army infantry for the war effort. He was a member of the 409th, 103rd, "Cactus" division, 1st battalion, 3rd platoon. His T.O.D. began in Marseille, France, marching toward Germany. His first heavy encounters were in the Towns of Worms, Steige, and Lubine and they took heavy casualties. Then into the Alsace province, the Maginot fortifications, Ardennes Forest and to the infamous German Siegfried Line, named later as the Battle of the Bulge. The fiercely defended line was finally breached for the 409th with the armored support from General Patton's Tank Division and the 614th Black American tank and anti-tank company. They continued to march and battle through Germany and into Innsbruck, Austria, nearing the war's end. He was returned home via medical ship to North Tonawanda in 1945. Upon return, he promptly married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Sheldon, and started his family. He tried many jobs including Remington Rand, Richardson Boat, Wurlitzer, and ran a lathe at Alan Hershel's, finally finding his calling in carpentry. As years progressed, his skills took him to a master craftsman, and he worked on many of the finer, more affluent homes in the area. His family always came first. He loved building for them, whether it was homes or furniture. He spent countless hours enjoying his cottage; loved road trips, being in the mountains and laughter. He was the husband of the late Marjorie (nee Sheldon) Dietrich; dear father of Susan (Gary) Forth, Jeff (Brenda) Dietrich, Terri (Jim G.) Brennan, and Janice (Doug) Reynolds; grandfather of 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; loving companion of Joan Dirmyer. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver Street at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.