Nelson F. FUSTINO
FUSTINO - Nelson F.
Of Tonawanda, NY February 22, 2021 Former husband of Gloria Fustino; loving companion of the late Carol Caporicci; dear father of Rita (Michael) Huk and Joseph N. Fustino; loving grandfather of Matthew, Eric and Joey and great-grandfather of Violetta and Madelina; brother of Joan Diana and the late Ann Marlene Fustino; uncle of Lisa, Paul and Nicholas. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 10 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Feb
28
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our sympathy. Our prayers are with the entire family.
Patricia & Mark Millemaci
Friend
February 28, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Nelson. We extend our heart felt sympathies to the family.
Marie Dolan-Sansone
February 28, 2021
Our building won´t be the same without Nelson. He was the kindest, caring and unselfish man. He helped me through some rough times. We also had a lot of laughs! I was included in family parties etc. RIP my friend.
Joanne Ritz
February 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Patricia and Dennis Christopher
February 26, 2021
My loving brother Nelson was my advocate, champion and closest friend. Too, too many wonderful memories to detail here. It does however include a combination of decades full of music, singing, silly jokes, food, laughter and lots of joy! During a difficult time in my life my brother helped me to see life through a a different lens. He was aware of our surroundings but he chose to take the high road and to see life from a positive perspective. He motivated me and his words of wisdom continue to echo in my ear to this day. Our conversations about family and God ran deep and our connection to another was uncompromising real and honest. He had an amazing gift of optimism, when he talked you felt like you were the only person in the room. He neither judged you nor did he hold anyone to a standard that he himself could not reach. In essence it has been my deepest honor to have the privilege of loving Nelson but being keenly aware that he was truly my closest friend! Love Always, Sis Joan
Sis Joan Diana
February 26, 2021
Nelson was a good man and wonderful friend. We have many fond memories, and he will be greatly missed.
Dan & Diane Clouser
February 26, 2021
