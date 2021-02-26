FUSTINO - Nelson F.
Of Tonawanda, NY February 22, 2021 Former husband of Gloria Fustino; loving companion of the late Carol Caporicci; dear father of Rita (Michael) Huk and Joseph N. Fustino; loving grandfather of Matthew, Eric and Joey and great-grandfather of Violetta and Madelina; brother of Joan Diana and the late Ann Marlene Fustino; uncle of Lisa, Paul and Nicholas. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 10 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.