My loving brother Nelson was my advocate, champion and closest friend. Too, too many wonderful memories to detail here. It does however include a combination of decades full of music, singing, silly jokes, food, laughter and lots of joy! During a difficult time in my life my brother helped me to see life through a a different lens. He was aware of our surroundings but he chose to take the high road and to see life from a positive perspective. He motivated me and his words of wisdom continue to echo in my ear to this day. Our conversations about family and God ran deep and our connection to another was uncompromising real and honest. He had an amazing gift of optimism, when he talked you felt like you were the only person in the room. He neither judged you nor did he hold anyone to a standard that he himself could not reach. In essence it has been my deepest honor to have the privilege of loving Nelson but being keenly aware that he was truly my closest friend! Love Always, Sis Joan

Sis Joan Diana February 26, 2021