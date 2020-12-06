Menu
DROSENDAHL - Nelson H. "Nellie"
Passed suddenly on December 4, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 30 years to Leslie (nee Shermer); loving father of David (Lisa) Drosendahl and Diane (Ken) Fones; stepfather of Barbara (Jerrold) Thompson and late Brenda (late Bill) Tanner; cherished grandfather of David Jr., Scott, Nicholas, Matthew, Shelby, Lily, Samuel and Seth; brother of Richard (late Marion) Drosendahl and late Nancy (late Bill) Gerken; also survived by nieces and nephews. Nellie was a proud Navy Korean War veteran and a retired Teamster. Visitation Friday, December 11, 4-8 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, December 12, 11 AM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Online condolences and directions made at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY 14139
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY 14139
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My sincere sympathy to all the family-this is heartbreaking news.
Sally Marks
December 6, 2020
We are so sorry for the tragic death of sweet Nellie. I only met him once when he showed my son his house. When my son purchased it we were so happy for him. Nellie was a sweetheart and we immediately liked him. A very handsome, gracious man. It breaks my heart for his family and friends. Very sorry. Love and prayers.
Paul & Kathy Callahan
December 6, 2020
Prayers and comfort to you during this time from the Conley family.
Michele Conley
December 6, 2020