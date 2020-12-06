DROSENDAHL - Nelson H. "Nellie"
Passed suddenly on December 4, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 30 years to Leslie (nee Shermer); loving father of David (Lisa) Drosendahl and Diane (Ken) Fones; stepfather of Barbara (Jerrold) Thompson and late Brenda (late Bill) Tanner; cherished grandfather of David Jr., Scott, Nicholas, Matthew, Shelby, Lily, Samuel and Seth; brother of Richard (late Marion) Drosendahl and late Nancy (late Bill) Gerken; also survived by nieces and nephews. Nellie was a proud Navy Korean War veteran and a retired Teamster. Visitation Friday, December 11, 4-8 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, December 12, 11 AM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Online condolences and directions made at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
