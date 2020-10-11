Snyder - Nelson H. "Herb"
Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away October 9, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of 64 years, of Alberta A. Snyder. Cherished father of Sue (Fred) Campana, Sandra L. Coudrey, David Snyder, and James N. (Cathleen) Snyder; loving grandfather of Kim, Mike, Kevin, Hannah, the late Jacob, David, Joshuah, Richard, and Douglas; dearest great-grandfather of seven; predeceased by his parents, Ray and Hanna Snyder; brother of Russell Snyder, Betty Chapman and the late Mary, Reuben, Alice and Roy Snyder; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 1-3 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM. If so desired, donations may be made in Herb's name to Hospice Buffalo. Herb was an avid fisherman and boater. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
