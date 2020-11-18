SCHULTZ - Nelson L., Sr.

79, of North Tonawanda died November 15, 2020 at the DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility. Son of the late Leonard and Jennie (nee Van Henaham) Schultz. Loving husband of 59 years to Mary Ann (nee Ertl) Schultz. Dear father of Gwendolyn Niemiec, Lori Kunzelman and Nelson L. Schultz, Jr. (Judy). Also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nelson worked for and retired from the Harrison Radiator Company in Lockport. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Brunner Funeral Home.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.