Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nelson L. SCHULTZ Sr.
SCHULTZ - Nelson L., Sr.
79, of North Tonawanda died November 15, 2020 at the DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility. Son of the late Leonard and Jennie (nee Van Henaham) Schultz. Loving husband of 59 years to Mary Ann (nee Ertl) Schultz. Dear father of Gwendolyn Niemiec, Lori Kunzelman and Nelson L. Schultz, Jr. (Judy). Also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nelson worked for and retired from the Harrison Radiator Company in Lockport. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Brunner Funeral Home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.