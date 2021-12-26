Menu
Nelson D. NIEMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
NIEMAN - Nelson D.
December 19, 2021, age 73. Beloved husband of Susan C. (nee Ames) Nieman; loving father of Corey (Jill) Nieman and Jennifer (Jamie) Keller; cherished grandfather of Wesley, Madelyn, Zachary Nieman, Norah, Finnley and Sawyer Keller; caring brother of Douglas (Sharon) Nieman, Kenneth (Patricia) Nieman, Judith Farrell and Lawrence Nieman; also survived nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday, from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP My Friend
Gary Dunn Sr
December 26, 2021
