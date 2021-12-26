NIEMAN - Nelson D.
December 19, 2021, age 73. Beloved husband of Susan C. (nee Ames) Nieman; loving father of Corey (Jill) Nieman and Jennifer (Jamie) Keller; cherished grandfather of Wesley, Madelyn, Zachary Nieman, Norah, Finnley and Sawyer Keller; caring brother of Douglas (Sharon) Nieman, Kenneth (Patricia) Nieman, Judith Farrell and Lawrence Nieman; also survived nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday, from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.